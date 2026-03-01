Austin Shooter Possibly Tied to Terrorism

Acting special agent in charge of the FBI San Antonio Field Office, Alex Doran, revealed in a press conference that there are indications terrorism may have been involved in the attack.

“We have members from our Evidence Response team as well as our many other specialty teams, including our digital forensics folks that are on scene, helping to address the scene and gather additional evidence,” Doran said.

“Obviously, it’s still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate a potential nexus to terrorism. Again, it’s still too early to make a determination on that.”

According to the NY Post, a Quran was found in the shooter’s car. The shooter is a US citizen from Senegal with an arrest record.

He had other material suggesting terrorism.