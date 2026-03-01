Two Judicial Rulings Against the Administration, Delaying Deportations

Two rulings handed down this week restricted President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda. It underscores how biased district courts can threaten the powers of the presidency under the guise of limiting executive overreach.

A federal judge blocked the administration from ending protections (TPS) for Syrians living in the United States, while in another case, an appeals panel rebuked efforts to dictate how federal agents use force in the Chicago region.

Both TPS and the authority of federal agents over state dictates have been adjudicated again and again. It doesn’t matter to district courts. They will keep delaying the deportations of undesirables who will one day, maybe in November, vote for Democrats.

Newsweek paints it as a series of White House setbacks, alleging that the administration exceeds its authority. Biden didn’t know when he opened our borders to unvetted people, but trying to get the invaders out is a problem.

More Judicial Authoritarianism

TPS Again

The litigation in one case is over Temporary Protected Status for people from Syria. TPS is a program that allows U.S. residents from a war-torn country to remain and work legally while conditions at home remain unsafe. A federal judge ordered the government to stop short of terminating that status. It forced the White House to pause a policy that would have made Syrians eligible for deportation. The ruling, issued on Nov 18, 2025, directed the Trump administration to delay termination of TPS for Syria.

By compelling the Trump administration to maintain protections it had moved to end, the judge signaled that the executive branch cannot simply declare the Syrian conflict sufficiently resolved without confronting the factual record and statutory standards that govern TPS, says Newsweek. The decision also elevates the voices of advocacy groups and the senior litigation attorney at IRAP, who argued that ending the program now would ignore ongoing dangers on the ground and destabilize communities in the United States that rely on Syrians with deep local ties, Newsweek concluded.

The war in Iran might affect this ruling.

States and Judges Wanting to Dictate Federal Law Enforcement Tactics

A separate case over immigration enforcement tactics focused on the Chicago area. A panel concluded that an earlier district court order had gone too far in allowing federal officers’ responses to protests and enforcement operations.

The appeals panel implicitly rejected the idea that the executive can rely on open-ended claims of public safety to justify whatever response it prefers. The court insisted on micromanaged boundaries for law enforcement. They also rolled back the most “aggressive” parts of the lower court’s order.

Characterizing the tactics as “aggressive” is a misnomer used for partisan reasons. The case involved normal law enforcement tactics that protect the people and law enforcement.

In Chicago, the panel did not endorse every tactic immigration agents might use; it simply held that the particular injunction before it was overbroad. That leaves the door open for future, more targeted challenges if plaintiffs can document specific abuses or statutory violations.

Unfortunately, Antifa creates the violent exchanges with the help of gangs, Black Lives Matter, illegal aliens, and uninformed leftists. Antifa photographs and videotapes the violence they create. Then they edit it to tell their narrative. The witnesses to violence are almost always radicals.