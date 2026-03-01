Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home US Soldiers Killed & We Have a New "Death to America" Ayatollah

US Soldiers Killed & We Have a New "Death to America" Ayatollah

M Dowling
CENTCOM reported that three US service members have been killed in action as part of Operation Epic Fury, and five others are seriously wounded. Others were injured with minor injuries from shrapnel and other objects. CENTCOM has not said where they were killed.

Iran has picked a replacement for Ayatollah Khamenei. Ayatollah Arafi will replace him and, along with two others, lead an interim council of three that includes the president.

Iran names Ayatollah Alireza Arafi to its interim leadership council, which will be at the helm of the country following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The Expediency Discernment Council has elected Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as a member of the interim leadership council,” says expediency council spokesman Mohsen Dehnavi in a post on X.

The interim council, which will also include the president and the head of the judiciary, will lead the country until the Assembly of Experts “elects a permanent leader as soon as possible.”

Arafi will co-lead the country with President Masoud Pezeshkian, who will handle the executive branch, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who will run the legal and security apparatus.

Saltherring
Saltherring
29 minutes ago

It is worthy of note that Iran appointed three Ayatollahs this time, as one or more are likely to go to meet Allah (Satan) during the coming days or weeks.

