US Soldiers Killed & We Have a New “Death to America” Ayatollah

CENTCOM reported that three US service members have been killed in action as part of Operation Epic Fury, and five others are seriously wounded. Others were injured with minor injuries from shrapnel and other objects. CENTCOM has not said where they were killed.

CENTCOM Update TAMPA, Fla. – As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury. Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

Iran has picked a replacement for Ayatollah Khamenei. Ayatollah Arafi will replace him and, along with two others, lead an interim council of three that includes the president.

Iran names Ayatollah Alireza Arafi to its interim leadership council, which will be at the helm of the country following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The Expediency Discernment Council has elected Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as a member of the interim leadership council,” says expediency council spokesman Mohsen Dehnavi in a post on X.

The interim council, which will also include the president and the head of the judiciary, will lead the country until the Assembly of Experts “elects a permanent leader as soon as possible.”

Arafi will co-lead the country with President Masoud Pezeshkian, who will handle the executive branch, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who will run the legal and security apparatus.