Austin’s looking like skid row, it’s the machete capital of Texas



















The city of Austin is flooded with homeless. It started when the leftist Mayor and city council Democrats ended the ban on encampments in 2019. People who moved from California left because of these problems are now finding the same problems in Texas.

The city just voted to put Proposition B back in place, which reinstates the camping ban.

At the same time, the mayor and city council voted to defund the police. The police say they’d like to do their jobs, but they can’t.

