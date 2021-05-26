Austin’s looking like skid row, it’s the machete capital of Texas

The city of Austin is flooded with homeless. It started when the leftist Mayor and city council Democrats ended the ban on encampments in 2019. People who moved from California left because of these problems are now finding the same problems in Texas.
The city just voted to put Proposition B back in place, which reinstates the camping ban.
At the same time, the mayor and city council voted to defund the police. The police say they’d like to do their jobs, but they can’t.
A poop emoji map is in the future of the glorious people’s republic of Austin? (rhetorical)
All Marxist U. towns are occupied CPUSA (CCP) territory.
O/T-reading about commie rat Ernest Hemingway aka Agent Argo (KGB).
Nothing is as it seems with history.
California has the highest homeless population, and shamefully, the highest veteran homeless population. Now they’re taking their problems from California to other states. Congratulations, Texas, you won the California homeless lottery.