Biden opens borders & “essentially abolishes ICE” – 1 arrest every 2 months



















“ ICE carried out fewer than 3,000 deportations last month, the lowest level on record. The agency’s 6,000 officers currently average one arrest every two months.”

While America slept, Joe Biden basically abolished ICE with officers averaging one arrest every two months. We don’t have a southern border and we don’t have any internal enforcement once the anonymous people are here.

The Washington Post reports the Biden administration is refocusing its mission. WaPo claims they don’t have as much to do now that Biden has emptied beds. That’s misleading. In a way it’s true, Biden is sending them all over the country as quickly as possible and hiding thousands of unaccompanied illegal alien children.

Biden hasn’t totally eliminated the agency yet, he’s put them on “probation.” The officers can do so little that the agency is “effectively abolished.”

“ICE officials frustrated with the changes describe a workplace environment where officers spend time doing paperwork, idling, or working out, more fearful of facing reprimand for making an arrest than not making one,” WaPo reports.

Communistic Democrats want the White House to move faster with its overhaul. “They have begun to do a lot of things to roll back the worst pieces of Trump administration policies, and their biggest accomplishment has been changing immigration enforcement in the interior to scale back who is being detained,” communista Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said in an interview.

Jayapal said the administration still isn’t “where we want them to be,” and urged a full halt to deportations. “We have to have a moratorium to fully assess what’s been going on,” she said.

ICE is accused of abusing people of color. There is no proof of that. The Left is using the excuse to keep our borders open and to ban all enforcement. They clearly intend to destroy the country.

Biden lost his bid to stop deportations so, instead, he doesn’t let agents deport.

Deportation officers must seek written authorization from senior-level supervisors to arrest anyone who is not a recent border crosser, a national security threat or an aggravated felon who poses a public safety hazard.

Before placing a “detainer” on an immigrant in a jail or prison — essentially asking another law enforcement agency to hold that person until ICE can assume custody — officers must also seek approval from one of the agency’s most senior regional directors.

One of the priority groups, recent border crossers, are effectively no longer subject to arrest once they reach the U.S. interior. Unaccompanied minors and families are also largely exempt, unless they are convicted of a serious crime.

Obviously, these and other restrictions eliminate almost all deportations. Biden got his way by circumventing the judge’s order.

Since Biden took officer, more than half a million people have been caught coming in illegally and perhaps as many more who were not caught. The United States will soon mirror Mexico as terrorists and cartels pour in with their poison.

