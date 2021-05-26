San Jose shooter identified, 8 dead + shooter, upset over union meeting – Update



















What we know so far of shooting in San Jose.

The shooter is Samuel Cassidy, a maintenance worker at Valley Transportation Authority where the shooting took place. He killed eight people. He was 57 years old and lived in California all his life. He was upset, allegedly, during a union meeting and began shooting.

The crime was over a workplace issue. He also had a domestic violence and divorce case in family court according to court records.

His father, 88-year-old James Edward Cassidy, told The Daily Beast that he was shocked by the news, as his son “seemed completely himself” in the days before the shooting.

Demian Bulya, a San Francisco Chronicle journalist, wrote on Twitter, “At the same time a man went on a shooting rampage at a VTA yard in San Jose early Wednesday, firefighters responded to two nearby fires — one of them at a home owned by a person who has worked for the transit agency, records show.” [It was the shooter’s home, NBC reports]

Some witnesses say the suspect was upset at the conclusion of an early AM union meeting, but he had already set fire to his home. A review of salaries showed he made a little over $100,000 a year.

Police and firefighters responded to a shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, California, that has left multiple casualties and fatalities, according to Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis. The sheriff is currently asking people to stay away from the area. He added that the suspect is dead, and employees of the Valley Transportation Authority were among the victims, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

This happened just before 7 am.

What else we know so far:

Nine people are dead, including the shooter

A bomb was possibly detected in the area

VTA employees are among the dead and injured

The facility has been evacuated

Special agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

