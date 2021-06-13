Australia has footage of bats in the Wuhan lab after all the lies



















On September 12, 2019, the CCP erased their entire bat database and never put the data back online. They claimed it was after a hacking attempt but they have never put it back. Our US rep, the President of EcoHealth Peter Daszak lied about that. He insisted they do not have live or dead bats in the Wuhan lab.

He had to know they did and were using gain-of-research to make the coronaviruses more virulent.

At 7:35 on the clip, you can see the live bats. There is a video of a researcher feeding a bat and researchers out catching bats. They made viruses more virulent so humans could catch them by using humanized mice.

Australia is doing the reporting that US media refuses to do.

MORE INFORMATION ON THIS LINK

Watch:

