Joy Reid invents a new history: Confederate Race Theory



















Joy Reid, who is obsessed with race, took to Twitter to say: “Currently, most k-12 students already learn a kind of Confederate Race Theory, whereby the Daughters of the Confederacy long ago imposed a version of history wherein slavery was not so bad and had nothing to do with the civil war, and lynchings and violence never happened.”

“Is this about continuing to teach Confederate Race Theory? And continuing to omit things like the founders owning slaves, or the facts about the mass extermination of the indigenous? Are you insisting that those things continue to be omitted? If so, why?” she continued. “Or is it about adding more empty praise to the teaching of history and completing the sanitization of history that already is the case? If so, why? How does that make children smarter? And don’t you think kids will eventually find out the facts anyway? Would love a response.”

She was mostly lambasted on Twitter. Her comments are extremely bizarre.

No one is calling for slavery to be ignored in American history, but critical race theory opponents want it buried in leftist propaganda and Marxist influence.

Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project lie about American history. For one thing, the 1619 Project claims the Founding began with slaves who came in 1619 and the entire system was based on slavery.

The truth is the colonies did not believe in slavery and when a small number of slaves were sent to the colonies in 1619, the colonists made them indentured servants for a few years, and then they were free.

The country was not yet founded.

The truth is slavery was common at the country’s founding but Americans fought a Civil War to end it and were the first to enshrine it in the Constitution.

As for CRT, it is anti-white and anti-American. It devalues the country and teaches students to hate the country. Under the guise of anti-racism, critical race theory seeks to smear all whites as oppressors.

A number of states are now banning CRT and the 1619 Project.

Remarkably, Reid is a Harvard grad.

We can’t answer for the past, but no one is taught that today, and there was never a Confederate Race Theory.

COMMENTS FROM TWITTER

There were very few supportive tweets. Anyone who thinks this is true must have skipped their history classes. It’s not even possible. The entire Civil War and Lincoln would have to be left out. No one could even get away with it if they wanted to.

“Confederate race theory” is as made up as someone hacking your blog to post homophobic comments on it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 13, 2021

… enslaved Africans and African Americans. I could go on. I’ve lived all over the Eastern half of the country now and have found that I received a better education in history than most. There is always room for improvement, but your post is condescending and ill informed. — Cosmic Squatch (@CosmicSquatch) June 13, 2021

I grew up in SE Tennessee & graduated HS in ‘92. I never experienced any kind of “Confederate Race Theory”. Teachers taught me that it’s good that the south lost & slavery was more evil than we could imagine. I think “most k-12” would be a bit of a stretch. — SheaJ21 (@SheaJ21) June 12, 2021

Joy, this is one of the silliest, most outlandish, things I’ve read in a while. You think “most” K-12 kids have been getting taught that slavery was not so bad until this year? Seriously? That’s propaganda. Show me the textbooks to back this up please. https://t.co/nNLJPVGTow — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 12, 2021

This is just totally untrue. For instance, our schools teach individuals like Lincoln as being historical giants, true heroes, because of how horrible slavery was and how just we were to fight a war to end it. https://t.co/0hT4jKudQH — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) June 12, 2021

Yep, all us whities graduated high school and just found out in college that slavery was bad. This is why you have your own tv show https://t.co/08bGSUHJGw — Greg (@BankofGSimms) June 12, 2021

my husband is an 8th grade teacher in a public school here in Virginia, literally no one is taught this. Go sell your crazy somewhere else. https://t.co/MZTsiwcSWs — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) June 12, 2021

As someone who learned in the South from Kindergarden through my master’s degree (which I’d love to see if the clear homophobe @JoyAnnReid has committed herself to getting—but probably not) I’d love to know what a specific example “a kind of Confederate Race Theory” is. Go away. https://t.co/oNgUaa6Y8Z — ATL Gator (@gator_atl) June 12, 2021

