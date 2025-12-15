Australian PM Responds to Islamic Attack: Real Threat Is the Right-Wing

After a horrific Hanukkah attack by a father and son Islamist duo, woke Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claimed the real problem is “right-wing extremist groups.” he never bothered to mention that jihadists committed the terror attack, killing fifteen people, including children.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee lashed out at Albanese’s statement. He agreed with the Israeli government’s criticism that the Albanese government had tolerated antisemitism. Then he mentioned Albanese ignoring the Islamists.

“The disgraceful statement from the Australian Prime Minister never mentioned it was a jihadist attack on Jews on the first day of Hanukkah,” Huckabee said.

“Hope he’s ashamed of antisemitic statements past year.”

The disgraceful Prime Minister is letting people think this is somehow a right-wing problem.