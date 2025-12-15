Personal and Political Anti-Traitor Armor

One of the most essential things in life is to resist the temptation to think or act like a traitor. Perhaps the next most important thing in life is learning how to avoid being violated by a traitor. Yet many of us don’t have anti-traitor armor.

In personal and public life, traitors tear at friends, families, and nations. The only thing worse than an enemy is a friend that turns into a traitor.

In the epic poem, Dante’s Inferno, the lowest ring of hell is occupied by the arch-traitor Lucifer, who, according to the Bible, betrayed God, the hosts of heaven, and the human race.

Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus Christ for thirty pieces of silver, even though Jesus was his friend and Savior.

In ancient Rome, Brutus betrayed Caesar and stabbed him in the back, despite being his trusted ally.

During the American Revolution, Benedict Arnold became a traitor to George Washington and every other patriot. Many insights related to early American loyalty, sedition, and treason can be found here.

According to various dictionaries, traitors hurt those who trust or depend on them by betrayal, disloyalty, deception, failing to do their duty, and helping an enemy.

On 12/4/25, I asked the X AI Grok to define and explain being a traitor, and was given the following answer:

A traitor is a person who betrays their own country, allegiance, organization, or cause, especially by knowingly aiding its enemies or working to undermine or overthrow it.

Politicians, generals, or officials who deliberately sabotage their own nation’s interests for personal gain, ideology, or foreign influence (even if it doesn’t meet the strict legal test for treason).

In everyday and political discourse, “traitor” is a severe accusation implying the ultimate betrayal of trust, loyalty, and shared identity.

In short, a traitor is someone who deliberately turns against the very entity (nation, cause, or group) that has the strongest claim on their loyalty, usually at great cost to that entity and for personal, ideological, or foreign benefit.

The biblical prophet Malachi affirmed that the Lord expects his children to be faithful to their marriage covenants, reflecting God’s faithfulness to his people. Sadly, many have turned traitor to their wives, their husbands, and God, as explained here.

Now that we understand more about what it means to be a traitor, let’s identify some different kinds of traitors. Many politicians are traitors to their homeland and founding principles. Communists and socialists are traitors to freedom. Many of those who betray family and friends are personal and social traitors. Sometimes, we betray ourselves with self-defeating behavior.

Before moving on, let’s clarify something. Those who turn from good to evil are traitors. Those who turn from evil to good are not traitors. One is vile, the other is repentant.

Many European leaders appear to have betrayed their people. British Prime Minister Starmer seems to be an especially ruinous traitor.

Millions of Americans have suffered damages attributed to possible traitors Obama, Biden, Harris, Waltz, Newsom, Pritzker, and RINO Republicans.

Millions of Americans have witnessed President Trump heroically fighting to save our freedom and nation from various traitors, Communism, Jihad, and crime. Other freedom-fighting patriots include Vance, Rubio, Noem, Homan, DeSantis, and thousands more like many of you and me.

Here are some ways to apply anti-traitor armor in your life: Never be a traitor. Never support a traitor. Never vote for a traitor. Never marry a traitor. Never hire a traitor. Never work for a traitor. Never trust a traitor. Never go to the lowest ring of hell for siding with a traitor.

If you have been tricked into thinking and acting like a traitor, repent quickly and come into the light before more damage is done.

© Copyright 2025 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and chapters are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.