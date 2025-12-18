This Is Who Leads JD Vance for President in a New Survey

A new survey shows our own Evita Perrone, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has a lead over Vice President JD Vance in a hypothetical 2028 presidential matchup.

She edges him out 51% to 49% in The Argument/VeraSite survey. The alleged reason for her beating him out is that the younger voters like her.

Cortez dismissed early polling but said, “Let the record show, I would stomp him. I would stop him.”

You’ve probably never heard of the survey company. I certainly haven’t, however, polls and surveys are now largely meant to sway opinion, not to measure it.

Newsweek wants you to know that, based on this survey, she’s highly competitive for this race. Ocasio-Cortez is a communist. Let’s hope she doesn’t win. While she calls herself a Democratic Socialist, she said she doesn’t care if people call her a communist. Democratic Socialists are further left than the American Communist Party.

If she is competitive, the USA is truly over and done.

The Argument is a media outlet founded by Jerusalem Demas in August 2025 to argue in favor of “liberal democracy” and “liberalism” while advocating moving away from a “post-liberal, populist moment.” Demas writes for the far-left Atlantic. Verasight is a left-of-center marketing pollster and rates two stars out of five.