Australia’s Moving to Communist UBI

Australian TV host Alexandra Marshall interviewed Professor David Flint who wrote about the extended welfare for the able-bodied who don’t feel like working. That is what is going on in the United States. Democrats constantly want the work component removed from welfare requirements.

Marshall pointed out that work is becoming optional for healthy people. “How David, that sounds a bit like a version of the universal basic income where some people have to work, and others spend their lives funding, you know, the state-based welfare system. I mean why would people even bother working if they know they can get benefits from the government and bonuses from the government for not working? It seems a little unfair.”

Professor Flint had written a piece analyzing the state of affairs.

“For many people, it is more attractive. It is, however, something which undermines society. The basis of a democratic society under the rule of law, in a civilized world, is that you have an essentially virtuous population, that is, a population we believe in – essentially in Australian language doing the right thing. Doing the right thing by themselves, by their families, by the community, and that’s what the government politicians have allowed people not to do.

“And as I stated … it has made work optional, and what we have is not only people deciding to do that but it is installed into institutions that you get intergenerational welfare dependency.”

The system has been bred into a familial arrangement. It was extended by law into the indigenous remote communities. The indigenous people called it “sit down money.”

“You would receive money for not working and that had a terrible effect on people. It has a terrible effect on people of all races, not just the indigenous races, because it unleashes other things in a person’s mind. Obviously, it creates the impression that you can do this.”

“These are healthy people. They’re young enough to work. They’re healthy enough to work. We’re not talking about people who have illnesses, and they have decided not to work because … the politicians have decided that it’s not worth trying to control who receives this money…”

This is what Democrats are doing to America. It’s poverty and indolence for all. Socialism and communism are evil systems.

Watch:

Australia’s welfare system is leading us toward a Universal Basic Income (#UBI) where able-bodied healthy people are dependent on the state. Some people are receiving almost the same as those who work their arses off full time. Why bother working?pic.twitter.com/o4lGfYCN5K — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) August 27, 2023

Related