New Normal: Kilmeade Interviews Shokin, Pretends It’s a Bombshell

Brian Kilmeade interviewed Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor who was fired after Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid if they didn’t fire him. The prosecutor was investigating Burisma, which had hired Hunter Biden and his friend Devon Archer for an outrageous sum to just sit on their Board. Emails showed they expected influence.

The interview was touted as a “bombshell” “exclusive” interview, which it wasn’t. Rudy Giuliani and others had this information for years. In fact, in early August, Shokin gave an identical interview.

Fox must be desperate for ratings, but dishonesty won’t do a thing for them.

KILMEADE: Why were you fired from your position by President Poroshenko?

SHOKIN: Have said repeatedly in my previous interviews that Poroshenko fired me at the insistence of then Vice President Biden because I was investigating Burisma.

KILMEADE: So, did President Poroshenko tell you that? That he wanted you to stay on the job, but there was pressure from Vice President Biden?

SHOKIN: You understood me correctly. This is how it was. There were no complaints whatsoever, no problems with how I was performing at my job. But because pressure was repeatedly put on President Poroshenko, that is what ended up in him firing me.

KILMEADE: What are your thoughts when you saw the tape of Vice President Biden speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations saying you had six hours to fire you or you’re not going to get the billion dollars?

SHOKIN: Not only the position of President Poroshenko, the office of President Poroshenko was humiliated, but the entire country of Ukraine was humiliated. And I developed a very firm understanding of the fact that Vice President, the vice president, was only acting in his own interests. He, generally speaking, handled Ukraine like it was his own backyard. He would put people that were suitable for him. He will arrange for them to be put in certain positions.

KILMEADE: Why were you looking into Burisma?

SHOKIN: The reason I oversaw the Burisma case was because I was the Prosecutor General. Burisma was an ordinary case. There wasn’t anything particularly different about it. The reason that I was handling it was because it deserved a special mention. It was on a list of cases that merited special attention because Hunter Biden was involved with Burisma, and of course, his father, the Vice President Biden, at the time, oversaw Ukraine affairs for the White House.

It goes on with nothing new. Fox described it as “explosive,” but it’s more of the same, and the Biden DOJ will never do a thing because their job is to protect the corrupt Bidens at all costs.

