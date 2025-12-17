Austrians Are Foreigners in Their Own Country

I haven’t been to Austria in years, but it was wonderful once; perhaps that has changed. Parts of the country are third-world hell.

The left still calls it cultural enrichment and diversity. The truth is, they are allowing foreigners to pour in and destroy their culture, history, politics, and religion.

As of early 2025, approximately 22.7% of Austria’s population, or about 2.085 million people, were born abroad. In Vienna, nearly 40% of the population comes from outside the country, with the largest groups of immigrants being from Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, and Romania. They’re coming from Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Half of first graders don’t speak German. That holds back the education drastically.

The EU is fining Hungary an absurd amount of money for trying to save its country from massive immigration. Hungary is fighting back.

They passed the Stop Soros Law, banning NGOs from assisting illegal migrants. Soros is only one of the purveyors of this destruction. It comes from the UN, WEF, World Bank, EU and all the globalist entities. The US needs to cut the EU off, or at least some of them.

This is what the globalists did in the US:

In just ten years, the number of foreigners living in Austria has risen by 600,000. That corresponds to the total population of the cities Bregenz, Innsbruck, Salzburg, Linz, and St. Pölten. Today, two million foreigners already live in our country, nearly one in four no longer holds Austrian citizenship. More than half of them do not come from Europe.

This is no footnote. This is the replacement of our people. And this is no longer acceptable!

