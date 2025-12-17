Austrians Are Foreigners in Their Own Country

I haven’t been to Austria in years, but it was wonderful once; perhaps that has changed. Parts of the country are third-world hell.

The left still calls it cultural enrichment and diversity. The truth is, they are allowing foreigners to pour in and destroy their culture, history, politics, and religion.

As of early 2025, approximately 22.7% of Austria’s population, or about 2.085 million people, were born abroad. In Vienna, nearly 40% of the population comes from outside the country, with the largest groups of immigrants being from Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, and Romania. They’re coming from Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Half of first graders don’t speak German. That holds back the education drastically.

🇦🇹Austria Vienna has seen incredible demographic changes, especially in the last decade. 40.9% of its population is foreign born. Over 50% have both parents born overseas. This year, for the first time ever, over half of first-graders do not understand German (50.9%). pic.twitter.com/P0P7dJVj5Q — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) December 17, 2025

pic.twitter.com/xpIwa1tMlO

This isn’t Damascus, it’s Vienna. Europeans must wake up now. Flashback: Arab Muslim men who invaded Europe from Syria, flooded the streets of Vienna, Austria, to celebrate the rise of the jihadists in Syria to power. If jihad is so fantastic, Why didn’t… — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) December 16, 2025

The EU is fining Hungary an absurd amount of money for trying to save its country from massive immigration. Hungary is fighting back.

They passed the Stop Soros Law, banning NGOs from assisting illegal migrants. Soros is only one of the purveyors of this destruction. It comes from the UN, WEF, World Bank, EU and all the globalist entities. The US needs to cut the EU off, or at least some of them.

🚨🇭🇺SHOCKING: Hungary has Criminalized NGO Assistance to illegal migrants. Naming it the “Stop Soros” law. Hungary has taken a Stand against Globalist Migration. pic.twitter.com/tYvGnVF2Fg — Based Hungary 🇭🇺 (@HungaryBased) December 15, 2025

This is what the globalists did in the US:

In just ten years, the number of foreigners living in Austria has risen by 600,000. That corresponds to the total population of the cities Bregenz, Innsbruck, Salzburg, Linz, and St. Pölten. Today, two million foreigners already live in our country, nearly one in four no longer holds Austrian citizenship. More than half of them do not come from Europe.

This is no footnote. This is the replacement of our people. And this is no longer acceptable!