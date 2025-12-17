Radical Islamists Ruining the Brussels’ Christmas Market

Viral footage from Brussels’ Winter Wonders Christmas market shows a pro-Palestinian protest sparking panic among families, as chants and flares triggered evacuations. This is the EU capital, and they can’t even enjoy a Christmas holiday. Radical Islamists have taken them over.

We probably should leave NATO. We cannot be in league with these lost European countries. By now, people should understand it isn’t about pro-Palestine anything. It’s so far beyond that.

The Christmas market in Brussels, EU headquarters, was overrun by Islamists. Christian families fled in fear. This won't end well. pic.twitter.com/LXiL2a5H4I — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 16, 2025

The protest occurred at Place de la Bourse, the market’s location, as part of a regular Friday 6 p.m. rally for Gaza and “Palestine”. Dozens of demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, held torches and drums, wore keffiyehs, and released pink smoke flares while chanting slogans like “From the river to the sea.”

They targeted the Belgian federal government and Brussels Mayor Philippe Close over the arrest and detention of Gaza asylum seekers who had joined prior protests.

Videos show the scene amid festive lights, chalets, and families, with some attendees appearing alarmed and children crying, leading to temporary evacuations in parts of the market.

Brussels police confirmed no violence, arrests, or clashes occurred, and the event proceeded with increased security afterward.

So, all is well? These people are lost.