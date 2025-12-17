Rep.Omar Won’t Stand for President Trump Expanding Travel Bans

President Trump is adding countries to the list of countries that are banned from immigration. We have banned immigration before during influxes of people to allow them to assimilate, which takes decades. Rep Ilhan Omar claims it is racist and she won’t tolerate it.

It wasn’t racist then, and it’s not racist now.

The Banned Countries

The Trump administration included five more countries, as well as people traveling on documents issued by the Palestinian Authority. On the list of countries facing a full ban on travel to the U.S., and imposed new limits on 15 other countries.

People who already have visas, are lawful permanent residents of the U.S., or have certain visa categories such as diplomats or athletes, or whose entry into the country is believed to serve the U.S. interest, are all exempt from the restrictions. The proclamation said the changes go into effect on Jan. 1.

In June, President Donald Trump announced that citizens of 12 countries would be banned from coming to the United States, and those from seven others would face restrictions. The decision resurrected a hallmark policy of his first term.

At the time, the ban included Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen and heightened restrictions on visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

On Tuesday, the Republican administration announced it was expanding the list of countries whose citizens are banned from entering the U.S. to Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria. The administration also fully restricted travel on people with Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents, the latest U.S. travel restriction against Palestinians. South Sudan was already facing significant travel restrictions.

An additional 15 countries are also being added to the list of countries facing partial restrictions: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, the Ivory Coast, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Leftists Are the Racists

Ilhan Omar claims the administration is racist and is trying to turn the USA into a white nationalist country by banning countries that are hotbeds of terrorism. Most of the world is not white. There are about 1.7 million white people in the world, which represents about 10% of the world’s population. Therefore, when we ban countries, they will likely not be white. Omar, an anti-American communist Islamist, isn’t going to stand for it.

In 1950, the white population of the United States was 89.5%. Today, it is somewhere between 59% and 63%. The truth is, the left is erasing the white population, not the other way around. They are the racists.

The United States always was a white country.