Author of 1619 Project pushing into our schools calls whites ‘bloodsuckers’

The 1619 Project which is being pushed into school districts throughout the nation is a dreary look at American history from the viewpoint of America haters. It’s pseudo-history.

The writer of the dystopian version of U.S. history, Nikole Hannah-Jones, just last week said that the riots, the looting is not violence.

In 1995, she wrote a letter to the Editor of the Notre Dame school newspaper calling the white race ‘barbaric devils,’ and ‘bloodsuckers,’ asserting “the white race is the biggest murderer, rapist pillager, and thief of the modern world.”

Columbus is not different from Hitler, according to her.

She’s also anti- Semitic.

The Federalist found the essay:

NYT’s 1619 Project Foun… by The Federalist on Scribd