This is what Facebook calls hate speech

By
M. Dowling
-
0

We were penalized last night twice for one report titled, Author of 1619 project pushing into our schools calls whites bloodsuckers. It was merely a report of a report by The Federalist. The subject of the story is the author of the 1619 project who called whites various hateful names, yet I was penalized.

The hate is coming from her, but I am not allowed to tell anyone who this woman is. Americans are not to know the totality of the woman.

When they spread hate towards us, we are still to blame.

