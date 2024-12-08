Authorities Might Have ID’d the Killer of CEO Brian Thompson

Mayor Eric Adams suggested that authorities ID’d the killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. When a reporter asked if they knew who the killer was, Mayor Adams gave an ambiguous answer. “We don’t want to release that now,” Adams said. “If we do, we are basically giving a tip to the person we are seeking, and we do not want to give him an upper hand at all. Let him continue to believe he can hide behind the mask. We revealed his face. We’re going to reveal who he is, and we’re going to bring him to justice.”

The mayor’s office later clarified his answer was to explain that he meant officials didn’t want to say whether or not they had the killer’s name.

It’s hard to believe they don’t know who the killer is, given the information they have: photos, DNA, his unusual backpack, jacket, monopoly money, and itinerary. People who think he is a professional hitman are probably mistaken.

They Have His Jacket

Police have the jacket the suspect was wearing during the shooting in New York and are closing in on the killer.

“And the manner in which they were able to follow his footsteps to recover evidence – some of it is known, some of it is unknown – but the net is tightening, and we’re going to bring this person to justice,“ Adams said.

According to the New York Post, “the net is tightening” on the search for the killer, with the mayor revealing to reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem.

Police recovered the backpack worn by the killer during a search of Central Park on Friday and found the jacket he wore inside, police sources said.

The killer is believed to have left the city on a bus the same day as the killing, officials have said.

The FBI and the police have put up a $60,000 award for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

This man killed Mr. Thompson in cold blood.

