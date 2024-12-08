This past week, the White House gave $1 billion to Angola, and now they are giving Ukraine another billion-dollar package.

Lloyd Austin announced another $1 billion package to Ukraine. On Saturday, the U.S. announced a new $988 million military assistance package for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Washington is rushing to throw money and weapons at Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the package includes drones, ammunition for precision HIMARS rocket launchers, and equipment and spare parts for artillery systems, tanks, and armored vehicles.

At the same time, Ukraine lost the war and risks World War III.

For the 22nd time, the aid will be funded via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, under which military equipment is procured from the defense industry or partners rather than drawn from American stocks, meaning it will not immediately arrive on the battlefield.

It follows a $725 million package announced on Monday that included a second tranche of landmines and anti-air and anti-armor weapons.

Earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) rejected a White House request to pass $24 billion in additional aid for Ukraine by the end of the year, saying any further assistance for Kyiv would be decided by President-elect Trump when he assumes office in January.

They won’t stop spending money we don’t have.

