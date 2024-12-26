Authors at The Hill Demand Congress Keep Trump Out of Office

Authors at The Hill, writing in the Opinion section, call on Congress to keep Donald Trump out of the presidency. The authors, Evan A. Davis and David M. Schulte, say he is an insurrectionist, which he provably is not.

The Hill claims this is only the opinion of the authors, but we doubt that. The authors then go on to cite the lawfare impeachments and legal cases as evidence he cannot serve. Where have we heard that before over and over?

Ironically, they want to use the Electoral Count Act to cancel Donald Trump. Democrats tried to imprison Donald Trump for doing the exact same thing.

They wrote:

…specific legislation designed for this situation already exists. The Electoral Count Act was first enacted in 1887 and later amended and restated in 2022. That statute provides a detailed mechanism for resolving disputes as to the validity of Electoral College votes.

The act specifies two grounds for objection to an electoral vote: If the electors from a state were not lawfully certified or if the vote of one or more electors was not “regularly given.” A vote for a candidate disqualified by the Constitution is plainly in accordance with the normal use of words “not regularly given.” Disqualification for engaging in insurrection is no different from disqualification based on other constitutional requirements such as age, citizenship from birth, and 14 years residency in the United States.

To make an objection under the Count Act requires a petition signed by 20 percent of the members of each House. If the objection is sustained by a majority vote in each house, the vote is not counted, and the number of votes required to be elected is reduced by the number of disqualified votes. If all votes for Trump were not counted, Kamala Harris would be elected president.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email