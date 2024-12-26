Massive COVID-19 Cover Up Gets Worse: People Need to Pay

Jerry Dunleavy posted a thread on how the Biden-Harris regime covered up the COVID-19 origins. The FBI was the only agency to say the origin was likely the Wuhan lab, which was the obvious explanation.

Scientists at DIA’s National Center for Medical Intel concluded COVID-19 had lab origin, but they were told to stop sharing the information and didn’t include it in briefings to Biden and scientists.

The State Dept. consulted with the WHO, opposed the lab leak theory, and went with the CCP inquiry.

The report on COVID-19’s origins put together by the Office of the Director of National Intel under Avril Haines and by the National Intel Council pushed the natural origin. The FBI didn’t believe it, but they were ignored.

There is more. Read the headlines in the thread. The government worked feverishly to hide the possible Wuhan lab origins and push the natural origin with zero evidence.

Haines is an Obama servant. He is possibly behind it.

