MAMA: Make America Moral Again

Every day I read chilling statistical reports on the escalating violent crime in America––murder, rape, robbery, assault. The staggering increase is horrifying, but what is most alarming to me is the percentage of young people who accept criminality as a societal solution. The Hill posted a stunning article online on December 17, 2024, titled, “Shock poll: 41 percent of young voters find the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO acceptable,” written by Filip Timotija. Why is this so?

The alarming decline of morality that is convulsing America today is the consequence of the globalist elite and its relentless replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate. The separation of Church and State that our Founding Fathers institutionalized as protection against a state religion has been exploited and perverted to allow the insertion of Marxist principles, indoctrination, and ideology to be practiced as a state religion inside America.

Primary schools, high schools, colleges, and universities across the nation have embraced American Marxism and its amoral foundation, which advances its ends to justify the means for the greater good principle. There is no individualism or individual morality in Marxism, only rules to follow that advance the collective. It is precisely this amoral Marxist narrative that has separated young Americans from the morality and protection of the Judeo-Christian tradition. Indoctrinated young Americans have not understood the formulaic consequences of the ends justify the means principle that can and will be used against them the moment their usefulness expires.

Marxism is a collectivist replacement ideology that has been funded, fomented, and weaponized by the globalist elite to shatter the Judeo-Christian morality and the individualism it protects. The amoral tenets of the woke Marxist narrative, including Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) and Environmental Social Governance (ESG) that affect education, medicine, law, investment, and corporate governance, are designed to collapse the Judeo-Christian morality and infrastructure of the United States––and they have been wildly successful.

The evidence is reflected in the stupefying statistic reported in The Hill article, “A poll found 41% of adults under 30 consider the killing of Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson acceptable.” Additionally, “Since Thompson was shot, first in the back and then again as he fell to the ground, a number of social media posts from people saying they do not have sympathy for his death have gained popularity.”

Consider how communist Chairman Mao’s Cultural Revolution and Great Leap Forward used death and destruction to create a new China, the People’s Republic of China. It is estimated that 45 million Chinese people died for the greater good in Mao’s Cultural Revolution, including his Red Guard of armed student activists. Why? Because there was no place for agitators in Mao’s new China. Likewise, there will be no place for agitators in the globalist Unistate.

Mao is quoted as saying, “It is better to let half of the people die so that the other half can eat their fill.” This is the direct consequence of Mao’s ends justify the means principle. American Marxist students whose amoral attitudes accept killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare for the greater good of society had better realize that they will also be eliminated in the name of the greater good of society sooner or later.

There is no individual freedom in totalitarian rule, whether it is religious totalitarianism, secular totalitarianism, monarchical totalitarianism etc., etc. Totalitarianism is a very descriptive word. It always and only describes the few with absolute power over the many.

Every society, large or small, is organized by a code of conduct. Our Founding Fathers were determined to avoid the tyranny of centralized government, specifically monarchy, and they established a nation of citizens, not subjects. The Constitution of the United States, drafted in 1787 by delegates from 12 states (Rhode Island did not send delegates) and ratified in 1788, was written to form a more perfect union that was described by Abraham Lincoln 100 years later as a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

The Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the Constitution, was ratified in 1791, guaranteeing individual civil rights and liberties to citizens and limiting the government’s power over them. Those rights include freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly, and the right to bear arms. Limitations on government include, for example, protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. The first sentence of the Preamble to the Bill of Rights makes its intention explicitly clear:

THE Conventions of a number of the States, having at the time of their adopting the Constitution, expressed a desire, in order to prevent misconstruction or abuse of its powers, that further declaratory and restrictive clauses should be added: And as extending the ground of public confidence in the Government, will best ensure the beneficent ends of its institution.

The foundational morality of the U.S. Constitution is the Judeo-Christian 10 Commandments. The delegates, our Founding Fathers, were Christian men who carefully drafted the 1st Amendment to both ensure freedom of religion in the United States, and prohibit the establishment of a “State” religion. Religious power and political power were merged in every society from ancient times until the United States Constitution separated them.

Historically, religious power provided morality, and political power provided the infrastructure for organizing societies and running governments. In homogenous societies, the merger was not a problem, but what about today’s multi-religious and multicultural societies? What happens when the morality of religions and beliefs clash? The Judeo-Christian tradition that is the infrastructure of morality in the Western world is diametrically opposed to Islamic doctrine and paganism.

But the Judeo-Christian tradition itself is not homogenous and has multiple internal fractures inside Judaism, inside Christianity, and between Judaism and Christianity. So, let’s examine the 10 Commandments and the possibilities for a more perfect union in a multicultural, 21st-century United States of America.

If we look carefully at Commandments 5-10, we will discover all of the required moral principles for living in a free society of ordered liberty, without specifying Yahweh, Jesus, or any other godhead of the religions in the world. It is specifically the incorporation of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, applied in the framework of Commandments 5-10 that can Make America Moral Again and unify our nation.

We cannot abide internal divisiveness over the identity of God in Commandments 1-4, nor can we abide any religious or secular doctrine that rejects Commandments 5-10. For me, how a citizen of the United States comes to embrace Commandments 5-10 is irrelevant, as long as that citizen abides by them, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.

The 10 Commandments

1. Thou shalt have no other Gods before me

2. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image

3. Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain

4. Remember the Sabbath to keep it holy

5. Honor thy father and thy mother

6. Thou shalt not kill

7. Thou shalt not commit adultery

8. Thou shalt not steal

9. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor

10. Thou shalt not covet

Globalism in the 21st century is by far the most dangerous of totalitarian options because its planetary objectives are achievable through globalist elite control of the astonishing advances in science, technology, and communications. The United States of America, under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and the patriots in his administration, is the bulwark against globalism and its dystopian feudal Unistate.

President Trump’s massive 2024 election victory has established a newly invigorated and expanded Republican party. Make America Great Again (MAGA) Republicans include the participation of many disillusioned and patriotic former Democrats who want American morality restored in America. Men like Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. understand that their freedoms, business interests, and ideological hopes for a healthier, safer, prosperous, sovereign America are only possible in the patriotic MAGA Republican movement.

These former Democrats understand what American socialists and today’s Marxist Democrats have failed to recognize: They will all lose their freedom in the totalitarian globalist Unistate because it is amoral and operates on its ends justifies the means principle that uses any means to justify its own megalomaniacal ends for the greater good. Globalism is entirely hostile to the individual, individual sovereignty, and national sovereignty. Our future as a constitutional republic is in the Make America Great Again movement because of its commitment to MAMA: Make America Moral Again.

~~~

Linda Goudsmit can be found at Pundicity and Linda Goudsmit.com. d is an avid reader and observer of life. She is the author of the philosophy book Dear America: Who’s Driving the Bus? and its political sequel, The Book of Humanitarian Hoaxes: Killing America with ‘Kindness,’ along with numerous current affairs articles featured on her websites lindagoudsmit.com and goudsmit.pundicity.com. The Collapsing American Family: From Bonding to Bondage and her latest book, Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is, complete Linda’s quadrangle of insightful books that connect the philosophical, ideological, political, and psychological dots of globalism’s War on America and individual sovereignty.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email