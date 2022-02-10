“Average-Looking Man” Sucker Punched an Asian Diplomat Unprovoked

A South Korean diplomat was punched on a New York City street Wednesday night by a random attacker who fled the scene, officials said. It is in an allegedly nice area of Manhattan near the Empire State building.

CBS News local described the attacker as an AVERAGE LOOKING MALE. How is anyone supposed to find him with that description? They will not say the race but always do when the criminal is white.

There are no white supremacists in New York City but our new idiot mayor, just like the last idiot mayor, worries about white supremacists. He hired his brother as a bodyguard to protect him from — his words — “white supremacists”.

We must now add that the only perpetrators of attacks on Asians, with the rare exception, are black males.

Now, when I go on Twitter, I can no longer easily find the wanted photos, we suspect because the suspects are overwhelmingly black men. Someone cleansed Twitter. The media is reporting hate crimes are up but they won’t say who the perps are. They will likely blame white people down the road.

Normally, we wouldn’t even comment on race, but the Left won’t stop misreporting — leaving us no choice.

Anti-Asian hate crime increased by 339 percent last year compared to the year before. Antisemitic crimes are also up — 275% — and they too are committed mostly by black men.

Car thefts are up 93%, robberies are up 33%, shootings are up 32%, and rapes are up 27%.

The perps are NOT WHITE SUPREMACISTS.

The assault unfolded near the corner of East 35th Street and Fifth Avenue as the 53-year-old diplomat was walking with a friend at 8:10 p.m., according to the New York City Police Department.

The attacker didn’t say anything while punching the Korean official, who suffered a broken nose, police said. The victim even showed his South Korean diplomatic ID to the attacker, who fled toward Sixth Avenue.

The victim is in stable condition in the hospital.

The incident is not yet being investigated as a hate crime.

So ridiculous. I’ve never in my life seen a politician who does absolutely nothing except worthless photo ops 24/7 This is a narcissist who wants to be a movie star – not a leader. New York City is doomed to be a crime ridden shit hole forever. Man, this guy loves himself. https://t.co/qJ61Zs8RV8 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 10, 2022

