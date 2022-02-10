Doctor Who Discovered Omicron Was Told to Say It Wasn’t Mild

The doctor who discovered the Omicron Covid-19 strain, Angelique Coetzee, says that she was pressured by European governments not to reveal that it had mild presentation, according to an interview in Germany’s Welt, as first reported by Zerohedge.

When asked if it’s true, Coetzee replied: “I was told not to state publicly that it was a mild illness. I have been asked to refrain from making such statements and to say that it is a serious illness. I declined.”

What does that mean?” asked Welt.

“I am a clinician and based on the clinical picture there are no indications that we are dealing with a very serious disease. The course is mostly mild. I’m not saying you won’t get sick if you’re mild.”

“The definition of mild Covid-19 disease is clear, and it is a WHO definition: patients can be treated at home and oxygen or hospitalization is not required,” she said, adding: “A serious illness is one in which we see acute pulmonary respiratory infections: people need oxygen, maybe even artificial respiration. We saw that with Delta – but not with Omikron. So I said to people, “I can’t say it like that because it’s not what we’re seeing.””

When asked if she was prevented from telling the truth, Coetzee said “They tried, but they didn’t make it.”

“What I said at one point – because I was just tired of it – was: In South Africa this is a mild illness, but in Europe it is a very serious one. That’s what your politicians wanted to hear.”

According to Coetzee, she wasn’t pressured by South African authorities – and was instead criticized by scientists in the UK and Netherlands, who said “How can you explain that it’s a mild disease? It’s a serious illness. Look at the mutations.”

She said that in a pandemic, you also have to know what is “happening at the grassroots level.”

In other words, the clinical picture – reality – is as important.

Dr. Atlas authored a book about his time on the US panel of presidential COV advisers. He said the honchos were in a bubble – like-minded, telling each other what they expected to hear, while ignoring studies.

It also should be noted that people on the panel were bureaucrats who were not working with patients.

One might wonder if the Europeans aren’t operating in the same way.

The globalists really appear to have been very invested in keeping this pandemic front and center. One of the things that Dr. Atlas mentioned was the advisers deliberately stirred up fear in the populace. Why?

