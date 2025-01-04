Awarding 2 of the Worst Americans Presidential Medals of Freedom

If they are trying to make a mockery of presidential medals, awarding them to Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson, chairs of the J6 Soviet panel, was enough, but not for this regime. Biden and his handlers are giving Hillary Clinton and George Soros Presidential Medals of Freedom.

“President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else,” the White House said in a statement. “These nineteen Americans are great leaders who have made America a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

George Soros is responsible in part for the open borders throughout the West. He has called for it and funded it indirectly. He is a proponent of direct war with Russia and China and pushes the Ukraine war. He is a Marxist who continually pushes globalist control and the silencing of the peasants.

Soros has single-handedly destroyed the justice and electoral systems in America and is doing his best to disarm us.

Hillary Clinton, a hardcore leftists, is responsible for some of the dirtiest tricks in politics, including Russiagate. She kept her documents from the public by putting them on secret servers and then having her techs use BleachBit to erase the drives. She gave us the Libya War and pushed the Muslim Brotherhood into power. It was Hillary Clinton who continually tried to pass blasphemy laws and attempted to silence Americans who didn’t agree with her.

She also wants us defenseless.

NY Post:

Soros gave more than $175 million to Democrats during the 2022 midterms, according to Federal Election Commission records.

In 2024, Soros funneled another $60 million for House and Senate Democrats and other left-wing causes through his Democracy PAC, records show.

Soros, who has shifted tens of billions of dollars of his personal net worth over to his Open Society Foundations, which funds a multitude of progressive projects around the world, has also heavily invested in races to install far-left district attorneys in major American cities.

The left-wing investor has also come under fire for funneling tens of millions of dollars to groups supporting anti-Israel protesters on college campuses.

Biden, 82, will also award medals to celebrity donors and a deceased Republican and Democrat at Saturday’s ceremony. It includes a few of the dumbest upper-class wokes in the West:

Bono, the frontman of rock band U2

Michael J. Fox, the “Back to the Future” star

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, a Los Angeles Lakers legend

Ralph Lauren, the visionary fashion designer

Lionel Messi, the MLS star and captain of Argentina’s World Cup-winning soccer team

Denzel Washington, the Academy-Award-winning actor

Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue

William Sanford Nye, the television presenter better known as “Bill Nye the Science Guy

Robert Francis Kennedy, the slain former New York senator and US Attorney General

Jane Goodall, the renowned primatologist and anthropologist

David M. Rubenstein, the billionaire co-founder of The Carlye Group

José Andrés, the celebrity chef and founder of the World Central Kitchen charity group

Ashton Baldwin Carter, the former Defense Secretary

Tim Gill, an entrepreneur whose work has advanced LGBT rights

George W. Romney, the late businessman and former Michigan governor

George Stevens, Jr., an author and playwright

Fannie Lou Hamer, the late civil rights leader and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email