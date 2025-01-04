Liz Cheney Responds to Trump’s Criticism of Her Citizen’s Award

Liz Cheney responded to Donald Trump’s post criticizing Biden for awarding Cheney the Presidential Citizen’s Award by claiming he told “malicious lies.” HuffPo repeated her post, claiming January 6 was a “deadly insurrection.”

The award was an attempt to twist the knife in the back of Republicans.

“Donald, this is not the Soviet Union. You can’t change the truth, and you cannot silence us,” Cheney wrote in a social media post.

“Remember how you sent a mob to our Capitol and then watched the violence on television and refused for hours to instruct the mob to leave? Remember how your former Vice President prevented you from overturning our Republic? We remember,” Cheney wrote.

“And now, as you take office again, the American people need to reject your latest malicious falsehoods and stand as the guardrails of our Constitutional Republic — to protect the America we love from you.”

His lawyers were abused with leftist lawfare.

Cheney responded to a previous Trump post, saying the GOP-backed report “disregards the truth” and described Trump as a “cruel and vindictive man” for his role in the attack.

Cheney went to her new friends, who once despised her, at BlueSky, an echo chamber for wokes.

Donald Trump’s post refers to the Soviet-style panel and warmongering. She trashed evidence, lied under oath, hid exculpatory evidence, and probably tampered with a witness.

Cheney claims she is a conservative:

For her.

For all our daughters and sons.

For America. pic.twitter.com/CQMZ5PMkYi — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 5, 2024

