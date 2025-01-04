Ukraine’s President Zelensky and his French counterpart Macron planned a brigade called Alice of Kyiv, which would eventually have 5,800 soldiers. They formed the $900 billion project to much fanfare on D-Day. There were supposed to be 14 brigades when all was said and done.

They gave them the best training and equipped them with the best equipment. Before the training was over, 50 of the mechanized brigade went AWOL. By the time they went to Ukraine, 1700 went AWOL.

Some 500 were still missing as recently as November. I guess they found the other 1200.

They were all new recruits. Instead of replenishing troops in battle, they formed new recruit brigades.

A key factor in the desertion rate, journalist Butusov wrote, was that many in the unit had been forcibly recruited off Ukraine’s streets. About 50 men also went AWOL while the unit was training in France, Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov added. He also said that there were leadership problems.

As the brigade trained in France, it continued to recruit, with more than 700 of those troops fleeing while remaining on Ukrainian territory between October and November.

The vanity project was a humungous waste of money.

The brigade is now spread out among more battle-hardened troops.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email