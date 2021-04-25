AWOL border czar Kamala gives her book to children coming illegally









Unaccompanied alien children (UAC’s) are being given Kamala Harris’s children’s book. While Kamala Harris won’t visit the border, she has managed to give her book to the children coming in illegally from Mexico, Fox News reported. Who is paying for this? The U.S. taxpayer? Since when is this okay? We doubt Kamala is paying for it.

“Superheroes are Everywhere” is in their welcome kits. It’s basically a book about herself, the superhero.

In the 30 days since President Biden asked Harris to lead the US response to the record surge in migrants, she has yet to visit the border or hold a press conference on the matter.

Isn’t that what Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was arrested for? Her book was used for personal gain.

What would happen if Donald Trump had done that as president?

