Axios Declares the End of Vice as Morality Changes [to immorality?]

















Axios declares the end of vice. That is where we are being taken by the far-Left – to the end of recognizing vice without changing the core problems — the weaknesses of mankind. Morality isn’t changing for the majority of Americans, but the left wants you to think it has.

“The definition of “vice” is always shifting because society’s morality is always shifting,” Axios reporter Bryan Walsh writes.

“Generally, part of what makes a vice a vice is that a lot of society considers it questionable, but a lot of society also participates in it,” he says, in the way or rationalizing.

An estimated 45.2 million people — more than 12% of the country — plan to wager on the NFL this season, up from 32% the year before, according to the AGA.

In a 2019 Pew survey, 18% of U.S. adults reported they had used cannabis over the past year — a drug that is still illegal under federal law.

A 2020 poll by Data for Progress found 52% of respondents at least somewhat support decriminalizing the buying and selling of sex between consenting adults, compared to just 24% in a similar 1978 poll.

Walsh says decriminalizing the activities will reduce arrests and prosecutions that “disproportionately affect people of color, while also freeing up police and courts to focus on crimes that harm more people.”

It will also NOT address the core problem.

Walsh also believes a benefit is that it can be regulated and taxed. That’s really what the government wants. He thinks that it will starve criminal organizations. However, it hasn’t now that pot is basically legal. Cartels have just decided to bring over worse drugs, such as historic amounts of fentanyl.

Walsh does weakly present the other side and notes that opponents do not think these are truly victimless crimes:

A 2020 study found recreational cannabis legalization in Washington state in 2012 was followed by an uptick in the likelihood that teens would use marijuana, though other research has found no clear connection.

Between 3% and 6% of U.S. adults are considered to have a gambling problem, and one study found the rate doubles among people who live within 10 miles of a gaming establishment.

Experts also have long worried that legalizing sports betting can lead to more opportunities for fixing games, eroding the integrity of the sport.

Sex work presents the biggest questions of all. Some experts doubt that selling sex can ever be truly consensual and fear that decriminalization inadvertently puts sex workers at greater risk from clients.

Walsh concludes: “The bottom line: 50 years after President Richard Nixon declared the War on Drugs, American attitudes toward and laws about activities that have long been classified as vices are changing — and with it, the assumption that it’s the government’s role to police public morality.”

This is all rationalization. The Left has decided to alter hundreds of years of knowledge and experience with their looney ideas. These laws didn’t come to pass solely because of religion or morality. It’s clearly safer for Americans.

This is why the Soros DAs say certain crimes aren’t crimes. They want you to believe stealing, drunk driving, drug crimes, shoplifting, assault, beating cops, trespass aren’t crimes.

It’s a Marxist-based cultural revolution and it won’t end well.

