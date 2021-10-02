















The CDC is now referring to ‘pregnant people’, erasing women from the equation The $3.5 trillion Democrat bill also refers to ‘pregnant people.’

The Lancet, a once-prestigious medical journal, is now using the same terminology.

The Washington Post style manual will also recognize people who don’t know what gender they are.

Travis Lyles, who now leads The Washington Post Instagram team, posted the new thinking on Twitter which The Washington Examiner screenshot. Lyles locked his account following backlash.

“While biology dictates who can become pregnant, it does not always reflect gender identity,” the style manual reads. “If we say pregnant women, we exclude those who are transgender and nonbinary.”

That’s because they are not women!

His entire thought process is irrational.

This will leave your head spinning:

People who promote this are not dealing with reality in any way. We must resist this absurd and creepy cultural change.

Pro-Abortion zealot Maleeha Aziz attended a House Oversight Committee debate on the Texas abortion law. Her bizarre comment was, “As we know, people get pregnant and not just women. But I hear people over, and over and over again, say women get pregnant.”

It’s remarkable how “pregnant people” has gone from a Babylon Bee-tier joke to the official term in just a few months https://t.co/fv3o2RFpmF — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) October 1, 2021

