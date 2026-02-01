Ayanna Pressley Gets Rich While in Congress

Far-far-left Ayanna Pressley is getting rich in Congress on a salary of $174,000 a year, and progressive policies. She has grown her wealth to $8 million while in Congress. The story is that she invested well, has political influence, owns real estate, and her husband has a lucrative consulting firm.

In 2024, Pressley reported significant profits from property sales and rental income, contributing to her wealth.

Her husband, Conan Harris, runs a consulting firm that generates substantial income, which has likely contributed to their financial success.

Ayanna has reportedly made smart stock investments and owns several businesses, including a restaurant chain and a vodka brand. Smart investments?

Overall, her combination of political influence, real estate investments, and business ventures has significantly increased her wealth.

How is that insider trading doing in Congress?