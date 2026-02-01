Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Ayanna Pressley Gets Rich While in Congress

Ayanna Pressley Gets Rich While in Congress

By
M Dowling
-
0
38
Clint, Texas / USA – 1 July 2019

Far-far-left Ayanna Pressley is getting rich in Congress on a salary of $174,000 a year, and progressive policies. She has grown her wealth to $8 million while in Congress. The story is that she invested well, has political influence, owns real estate, and her husband has a lucrative consulting firm.

In 2024, Pressley reported significant profits from property sales and rental income, contributing to her wealth.

Her husband, Conan Harris, runs a consulting firm that generates substantial income, which has likely contributed to their financial success.

Ayanna has reportedly made smart stock investments and owns several businesses, including a restaurant chain and a vodka brand. Smart investments?

Overall, her combination of political influence, real estate investments, and business ventures has significantly increased her wealth.

How is that insider trading doing in Congress?

Previous articleJudge Viciously Orders Release of Illegal Alien & Son
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x