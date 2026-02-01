Ayanna Pressley Gets Rich While in Congress

Far-far-left Ayanna Pressley is getting rich in Congress on a salary of $174,000 a year, and progressive policies. She has grown her wealth to $8 million while in Congress. The story is that she invested well, has political influence, owns real estate, and her husband has a lucrative consulting firm.
In 2024, Pressley reported significant profits from property sales and rental income, contributing to her wealth.
Her husband, Conan Harris, runs a consulting firm that generates substantial income, which has likely contributed to their financial success.
Ayanna has reportedly made smart stock investments and owns several businesses, including a restaurant chain and a vodka brand. Smart investments?
Overall, her combination of political influence, real estate investments, and business ventures has significantly increased her wealth.
How is that insider trading doing in Congress?
Rep. Ayanna Pressley entered Congress in 2019 with roughly negative/zero net worth.
2024 disclosures now show she has up to $8 MILLION in assets, most of it coming from rental properties, including a pricey Martha’s Vineyard property.
All of this supposedly built from a $174K… pic.twitter.com/t26uhfVk8i
— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) January 31, 2026