Home Home Teachers Lead Tiny Children in an Anti-ICE Scream: Destroying Childhood

M Dowling
Having gone to meetings with communists, I know we have them in Long Island schools. New York City has to be worse than the island. The far-left radicals are further ahead in Portland. As one example, teachers in a Montessori school are filling the children with hate against law enforcement. Instead of respect, they are learning to despise our government.

If you want to overturn the government, this is a great way to do it. It has been going on for years. No one watches teachers throughout the school day. Once they close those doors, they can teach them things you would not want them to learn. It is best to ask your children specific questions about their lessons each day.

Portland Baby Scream

User @pdx.bri, a parent named Bri in the Portland area, posted the following on TikTok. On the account, Bri usually posts about her children and the challenges and successes of being a parent. Montessori school teachers and parents are reportedly happily leading the children in an anti-ICE rage in her video.

Montessori schools focus on student-centered learning and prioritize independence, hands-on learning, and mixed-age classrooms.

Unfortunately, many of the parents agree and have been indoctrinated themselves.

The Parents and Teachers Fighting Deportations of All Illegal Aliens

Parents and teachers in Oregon have formed neighborhood groups to monitor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity. They alert the criminal illegal aliens.

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reported in October on members of the ICE watch groups, explaining that participants position themselves at various spots throughout the neighborhood, often around schools, to look out for ICE officers.

If agents are detected, group members use text chains and whistles to alert local members of the activity.

Several Portland-centered Instagram accounts help to organize these anti-ICE groups. Among them is @pdxicewatch, which boasts nearly 23,000 followers. The account’s bio says it is “watching ICE activity,” and it frequently posts the locations of ICE operations in the area and has a tip line.

Blue cities teach children to become anti-US government communists. Democrats want the votes of illegal aliens and want to rule without ever negotiating again.

It Is Throughout the Nation

The far left has control over many of our public schools.

Here we have children marching through a Walmart in Albuquerque, screaming “F***” ICE. Hate lessons went well in their school.

More hate. This time, children in Minnesota beat a Kristi Noem piñata.

Outside Atlanta: hurling laptops and other taxpayer-funded equipment.

You should know that many or most of these communist organizers want open borders.

Adonymost
Adonymost
1 hour ago

Homosex is a mental virus that makes the mind sick. Those infected by it are (in varying degrees) incapable of processing information properly and logically. We are witnessing the result of this illness which is permeating our society. We need not wonder why the living God declared this behavior a capital offense.

0
Reply
Taras Bulba
Taras Bulba
1 hour ago

The communists are radicalizing children at a young age.

0
Reply
