Teachers Lead Tiny Children in an Anti-ICE Scream: Destroying Childhood

Having gone to meetings with communists, I know we have them in Long Island schools. New York City has to be worse than the island. The far-left radicals are further ahead in Portland. As one example, teachers in a Montessori school are filling the children with hate against law enforcement. Instead of respect, they are learning to despise our government.

If you want to overturn the government, this is a great way to do it. It has been going on for years. No one watches teachers throughout the school day. Once they close those doors, they can teach them things you would not want them to learn. It is best to ask your children specific questions about their lessons each day.

Portland Baby Scream

User @pdx.bri, a parent named Bri in the Portland area, posted the following on TikTok. On the account, Bri usually posts about her children and the challenges and successes of being a parent. Montessori school teachers and parents are reportedly happily leading the children in an anti-ICE rage in her video.

Montessori schools focus on student-centered learning and prioritize independence, hands-on learning, and mixed-age classrooms.

Unfortunately, many of the parents agree and have been indoctrinated themselves.

BREAKING – Shocking video out of Portland, Oregon shows teachers at the Portland Montessori School leading children, some no older than 5 or 6, in an anti ICE protest, sparking mass calls to remove any licenses the school may have. The “teachers” look exactly how to think. pic.twitter.com/tspG0ZIQ3v — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 31, 2026

The Parents and Teachers Fighting Deportations of All Illegal Aliens

Parents and teachers in Oregon have formed neighborhood groups to monitor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity. They alert the criminal illegal aliens.

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reported in October on members of the ICE watch groups, explaining that participants position themselves at various spots throughout the neighborhood, often around schools, to look out for ICE officers.

If agents are detected, group members use text chains and whistles to alert local members of the activity.

Several Portland-centered Instagram accounts help to organize these anti-ICE groups. Among them is @pdxicewatch, which boasts nearly 23,000 followers. The account’s bio says it is “watching ICE activity,” and it frequently posts the locations of ICE operations in the area and has a tip line.

Blue cities teach children to become anti-US government communists. Democrats want the votes of illegal aliens and want to rule without ever negotiating again.

Liberals have created “ICE Watch” in Portland Oregon They have custom “ICE Watch” vests with glued on eyes balls all over them They are stationed out from of schools to alert everyone if ICE is near This in interfering in a federal operation pic.twitter.com/L8MuXM7JDz — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 16, 2025

It Is Throughout the Nation

The far left has control over many of our public schools.

Here we have children marching through a Walmart in Albuquerque, screaming “F***” ICE. Hate lessons went well in their school.

Students chant anti-ICE messaging as they march through a Albuquerque New Mexico Walmart They repeatedly chant “F*ck ICE” and intentionally disrupt business This is what indoctrination looks like, and unless we address our schools and media we are going to lose our country pic.twitter.com/MhibOEqqYn — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 31, 2026

More hate. This time, children in Minnesota beat a Kristi Noem piñata.

🚨 Sights & sounds from today’s Minneapolis protest Kids being egged on to beat a Kristi Noem piñata, while the crowd chants Assata Shakur quotes. Yes, the cop-killer they’ve turned into a folk saint. (It’s technically the closing salvo of The Communist Manifesto, but I always… pic.twitter.com/SPOTlvfcp3 — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) February 1, 2026

Outside Atlanta: hurling laptops and other taxpayer-funded equipment.

🚨 BREAKING: Total anarchy at Langston Hughes High School outside Atlanta during “ICE walkout” – kids hurling taxpayer-funded laptops, smashing property! 😡 Math proficiency? Under 15%. We’re paying for THIS?! Time to defund these failing “schools.” @GaRepublicans – where’s the… pic.twitter.com/z6BmFNKDxo — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) January 31, 2026

You should know that many or most of these communist organizers want open borders.