Judge Reluctantly Rejects Halting Operation Metro Surge

A federal judge on Saturday declined to immediately halt Operation Metro Surge. This allows the federal immigration enforcement effort to continue in Minnesota while a broader legal challenge plays out.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez denied a request from Minnesota officials for a temporary restraining order. However, her heart wasn’t in it. She described the events as “profound and even heartbreaking” consequences for communities in the state.

She said, “Those are not the only harms to be considered,” however.

“The Eighth Circuit has recently reiterated that an entry or injunction barring the federal government from enforcing federal law imposes significant harm on the government,” the judge wrote.

“The inferences to be drawn regarding the allegedly coercive purpose of Operation Metro Surge are not as one-sided as Plaintiffs suggest,” she wrote, rejecting the state’s claim that the operation was being carried out “in brazenly lawless ways” to force changes in state and local law.

ICE is removing a lot of horrid criminals.