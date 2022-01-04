AZ Auditor Found Substantial Counterfeit Balloting

M Dowling
Audit principal Jovan H Pulitzer confirmed last night on his podcast that the counterfeit ballot issue is substantial and under active AZ AG investigation. Canadian specialty ballot paper manufacturer is assisting. Counterfeits were apparently used in AZ to “fill in” for vote shortfalls.


