AZ Dems Arrest John Eastman Who Had Nothing to Do With Their Case

President Trump’s election lawyer, John Eastman, was arrested in Phoenix on Friday on conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and other felony charges related to the 2020 Trump alternate electors plan, even though he had ZERO communication with the Arizona electors!

The Stalinist Democrats are at it again. Eastman gave his legal opinion and advice. That’s it.

Last month, a state grand jury in Arizona indicted the alternate electors, GOP state legislators, former Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward, and others in the 2020 election.

Eighteen people were indicted by the Democrats.

President Trump was named “Unindicted Coconspirator-1” in the indictment because he made a phone call about the ballot counting to former governor Doug Ducey.

They want to ensure no one contests the 2024 election because they plan to cheat.

They Are Saving Democracy by Violating the Bill of Rights

“We conducted a thorough and professional investigation over the past 13 months into the fake electors scheme in our state,” Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a video announcing the charges. “I understand for some of you, today didn’t come fast enough. And I know I’ll be criticized by others for conducting this investigation at all. But as I’ve stated before, and we’ll say here again today, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined.”

It’s now democracy when you arrest people for contesting an election and if you follow a lawyer’s advice Democrats disagree with.

Eastman pleaded not guilty to the charges, the Arizona Sun-Times reported.

Pro-Trump lawyer John Eastman pleads ‘not guilty’ to Arizona charges⁰Many of the other 17 Trump allies who are accused of trying to overturn the state’s election results are expected to be arraigned next week. https://t.co/HT3BMY77rd pic.twitter.com/lgywq3pTJv — Yvonne Wingett Sanchez (@yvonnewingett) May 17, 2024

It’s particularly egregious in Eastman’s case since he had nothing to do with it.

“These charges should’ve never been brought. I pled not guilty. I had zero communications with the electors in Arizona. Zero involvement in any of the election litigation in Arizona or legislative hearings. I’m confident that if the law is faithfully applied, I will be fully exonerated at the end of this process,” Eastman said.

