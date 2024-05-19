Tulsi Gabbard’s Dire Warnings

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard said if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are re-elected, you will see the end of democracy. She was in the War Room with Steve Bannon and he had her repeat the comments.

“It’s not a guess, Steve. It’s looking at what they’re already doing. They’re already censoring our freedom. They are already undermining our democracy, trying to keep President Trump off the ballot in over 32 states, making it so we, the people, don’t even have the right to choose who we want to vote for in this election.

“The use of lawfare, the weaponization of the Department of Justice and law enforcement. I go into detail in each of these examples [in her new book, For Love of Country], providing evidence to back up what I’m saying here and what is at stake in this election. This is bigger than Democrats and Republicans. This is a message for all Americans. So, if you already know what I’m saying, talk to the people close to you in your life…”

Tulsi Gabbard: “If President Biden and Kamala Harris are allowed to stay in power, we will see the end of freedom in America. This is bigger than Democrats and Republicans.” pic.twitter.com/lWAOTcPCPk — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 17, 2024

She states her case for leaving the Democrat Party in the next clip. As she said, they’re driving us ever closer to nuclear war.

I left the Democrat Party and its elitist cabal of woke warmongers behind…and am urging independent-minded Democrats who love our country and cherish peace and freedom to join me. My new book is a wakeup call everyone needs to hear. Order yours today ⬇️ https://t.co/Wx2R3AyjrA pic.twitter.com/UdUCfAuJS3 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 30, 2024

