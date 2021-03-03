AZ DoE teaches 3 month old white babies are bigots & other anti-white trash









The Arizona Department of Education created an anti-white, equity toolkit claiming that white babies show signs of bias at three months of age. That would be when they are barely aware of their surroundings.

They also claim that white children “remain strongly biased in favor of whiteness” by age five.

These leftists do not want you to think any white person is colorblind. It spoils their narrative.

It instructs parents to instill “antiracist attitudes and actions” beginning at birth. That’s so they don’t absorb bias in the world around them.

If you want to make your child mentally ill, that will do it.

It continues, “All white people are white in the context of a society that continues to disadvantage people of color based on race.” The document teaches schools how to “change what it means to be white” and inculcate an “antiracist white identity.”

This is racist trash.

Just in case you have black friends you care about, don’t think you’re not a racist. You “can have a black friend, partner, or child and still be racist.” The article claims that white people deny their own racism to “alleviate some of their white fragility.”

White fragility is from a white leftist lunatic professor.

And there is this: “all white people are white in the context of a society that continues to disadvantage people of color based on race.” The document teaches schools how to “change what it means to be white” and inculcate an “antiracist white identity.”

They also give you a garbage reading list to brainwash you, make you feel guilty, and diminish the white race.

Before you think all black people have gone mad, this garbage is mostly created and spread by white liberals (leftists).

SCOOP: The Arizona Department of Education has created an “equity” toolkit claiming that babies show the first signs of racism at three months old and that white children “remain strongly biased in favor of whiteness” by age five. Let’s review the resources in the toolkit. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/g4Sk6X0VuO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

The Department of Education recommends a reading that claims babies are not “colorblind” and that parents must instill “antiracist attitudes and actions” beginning at birth, in order for their children to not “absorb bias from the world around them.” pic.twitter.com/6WsfMTKJMx — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

The Department provides additional resources for “families & community,” telling white parents that they “can have a black friend, partner, or child and still be racist.” The article claims that white people deny their own racism to “alleviate some of their white fragility.” pic.twitter.com/eCa6SSXx3x — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

Ah, thread broke! Picks up here: https://t.co/XNP7tgvX85 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

Finally, the department shares a series of resources for teachers about “systemic racism” and “intersectionality,” then explains how to conduct an “equity audit” and implement “racial equity plan” in schools using the principles of “antiracism.” pic.twitter.com/9flMU0QWde — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

Related