Cuomo makes a fool of himself apologizing near tears while lying









Governor Cuomo is probably responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly patients. He seeded nursing homes with COV patients. That is what the Sentinel cares about, not the sexual harassment claims. However, that is what he apologized for today with what seemed to be feigned sadness.

We previously posted Cuomo sexual harassment stories and sarcastically mocked the situation with comments about how ‘we must always believe the woman.’ The comments aren’t that bad frankly. They’re rude and the fact that he made suggestive comments — allegedly — to subordinates is not good, joking or not. However, that’s a matter for his place of employment and voters. It’s not criminal.

This apology about the sexual harassment is such BS. He tried to sound like he was about to cry in the beginning. He’s also lying.

Where is the man’s apology for killing the elderly with bad policies? That’s the one I want to hear.

As for these women he upset, it’s not great certainly, but it’s not that terrible either. He’s rude, a bully, and a boor, but he also helped the elderly to their deaths.

Gov. Cuomo responds to the sexual harassment allegations made against him: “I never touched anyone inappropriately… I certainly never ever meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone… I learned an important lesson.” pic.twitter.com/o0nN5gdHg7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 3, 2021

He is a liar, an incorrigible liar:

In a statement responding to Andrew Cuomo’s “apology” press conference, Charlotte Bennett’s attorney slams him for pushing “falsehoods and inaccurate information.” Says Cuomo and his aides were aware of the sexual harassment and failed to act. pic.twitter.com/yYDmAFb6oV — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) March 3, 2021

