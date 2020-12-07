AZ GOP appeals to the Republican state Supreme Court

On Friday, an Arizona state court rejected a challenge lodged by Dr. Kelli Ward, the state’s Republican Party chairwoman. The case is now headed for the Supreme Court.

“The court finds no fraud, no misconduct, and no effect on the outcome of the election,” Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner ruled. “Plaintiff has not proven that the Biden/Harris ticket did not receive the highest number of votes.”

1.9M mail-in ballots were not signature verified, but that was part of the corrupt process set up in advance.

Ward’s lawsuit claimed that observers were not able to monitor in a meaningful way. It also “targeted Arizona ballots that election workers duplicated so they could be read by a tabulation machine, which they allege resulted in votes flipping from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, and the state’s method for verifying signatures on mail-in ballots,” as Forbes detailed:

The lawsuit also raised concerns about access for election observers, but the judge threw out that portion of the case Thursday, saying the complaint should have been brought earlier and not “when the only remedy would be to upend the entire election.”

The GOP plaintiffs asked the court at a hearing Friday to order the state to inspect duplicated and adjudicated ballots, claiming without evidence that there could be enough uncounted votes for Trump to change the election results.

That doesn’t sound biased at all.

The state’s governor Doug Ducey is AWOL.

We have APPEALED to the Arizona Supreme Court! #ElectionIntegrity #StopTheSteaI — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 6, 2020