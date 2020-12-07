Biden’s new NSA willfully pushed the Russia hoax and Alfa server hoax

Joseph R. Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan pushed Hillary Clinton’s campaign-financed dossier. It turned out to be a fraud. He also tried to give legs to the fraudulent Alfa server hoax.

Jake Sullivan, who served as the Clinton campaign’s senior policy adviser, attended a post-election meeting in February 2017 with Glenn R. Simpson, co-founder of the investigative firm Fusion GPS. According to The Washington Times, Mr. Simpson orchestrated the dossier’s distribution to the FBI, other government agencies, and Washington reporters to try to bring down Mr. Trump.

Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta also attended the meeting.

Mr. Sullivan was asked about the meeting in December 2017 during a closed-door appearance before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

He said everything was public by then, and he couldn’t remember who raised having the meeting. His contention is he was there to ask people what they made of it.

He’s so innocent.

When Mr. Podesta testified before the same committee, he said Mr. Simpson was seeking funds to keep his anti-Trump project going in an alliance with Daniel J. Jones, a former staffer to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat.

Ah, so they were fundraising to pursue it.

Mr. Simpson once worked for The Wall Street Journal. Mr. Jones told the FBI that he eventually raised $50 million from liberal donors to pursue Mr. Trump.

Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele compiled the dossier that Mr. Simpson promoted. He relied greatly on one source: a Russia-born U.S. resident named Igor Danchenko. Igor had collected anti-Trump gossip from Kremlin friends and contacts repeating second-and third-hand accounts from Russians.

It was gossip from the Kremlin. In other words, they colluded with the Russians against a sitting president.

Mr. Danchenko, whom the FBI at one time suspected of being a Kremlin agent, regularly fed stories to Mr. Steele in London. Mr. Steele put the unverified claims and gossip into a 35-page dossier. Then he shipped it to Mr. Simpson, who used former Justice Department lawyer Bruce Ohr as a messenger to deliver the dossier to Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI team investigating Mr. Trump, The Washington Times reported.

The Alfa Server Hoax

Mr. Sullivan, the innocent, gave his seal of approval to another Fusion GPS pet project. This one claimed that Mr. Trump maintained a secret computer server at Trump Tower that communicated directly with Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest commercial lender. It was, so the theory goes, evidence of collusion.

Mr. Simpson failed to persuade The New York Times to write the story about it, but communistic Slate did.

The Clinton-planted story then drew a reaction from the candidate herself, undoubtedly a setup. She tweeted: “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.”

Her tweet was supported by Mr. Sullivan, who stated with Mrs. Clinton’s tweet: “New Report Exposing Trump’s Secret Line of Communication to Russia.”

They confirmed each other, nothing more.

“This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow,” Mr. Sullivan said. “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.

“This secret hotline may be the key to unraveling the mystery of Trump’s relationship with Russia. Given that he seems to have taken steps to hide the link when discovered by journalists. It seems that the Trump organization certainly felt that something needed to be hidden. “

In February 2017, the FBI concluded that such a Trump-Alfa server did not exist, according to Justice Department Inspector General Michael D. Horowitz’s December 2019 report on bureau wiretap abuses.

He considered Mr. Steele to be reliable: “Other people I know who have worked with Steele in the past in various contexts have said over the course of this year, ‘You know, this guy is serious business. He knows what he’s up to.’”

By the end of 2017, none of Mr. Steele’s key claims had been proved, and most were discredited.

The FBI had found no evidence of a wide conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, as reported by Mr. Steele.