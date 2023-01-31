AZ SOS Calls for a Probe Kari Lake for Felony Election Denying

On Monday, after winning a very questionable election, the Arizona Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes, sent a letter to Attorney General Kris Mayes to “investigate and take appropriate enforcement action against Kari Lake” for contesting the 2022 election.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is a former cartel lawyer.

Fontes defended Manuel Celis-Acosta in 2011 after an arrest for involvement in the Fast and Furious government gun-running scandal. “Before he was elected in 2016 as Maricopa County recorder, Adrian Fontes was an attorney representing clients in narco-terrorism and firearms scandals,” Fox News reported. Celis-Acosta reportedly transferred thousands of guns to the Sinaloa Cartel. This included the firearm used to kill Border Patrol agent Brian Terry.

How anyone can vote for a cartel lawyer is a mystery, but in all likelihood, most didn’t vote for him or didn’t know the truth, thanks to a lying media.

That is what Kari Lake is trying to find out – did they vote for him and his boss, Katie Hobbs? On February 1, the Arizona Court of Appeals will hold a conference with Mrs. Lake on the possibility of a stolen midterm election.

As for Kris Mayes, she is planning to turn the AG’s Election Integrity Unit (EIU) into “a Voter Protection Unit” to defend “vote by mail.” She also announced that she would prosecute alleged voter intimidation and alleged intimidation of election officials.

The evidence from the cartel lawyer is from Kari Lake’s own Senate testimony. Fontes still has that cartel mentality, and he’s manipulative.

The new rulers of Arizona are intimidating voters under the guise of protecting voters from intimidation.

🚨 BOMBSHELL DISCOVERY 🚨 Today’s Senate Testimony CONFIRMS nearly 40,000 ballots illegally counted (10% of the signatures reviewed). I think all the “Election Deniers” out there deserve an apology. pic.twitter.com/3g2x5zgd2c — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 23, 2023

