Another Example of What Can Happen When Clueless Fools Make the Rules

by James S. Soviero

Last week the Sentinel reported that an assistant principal in a Rhode Island high school was soliciting funds from teachers, asking them to pay a cartel for trafficking a child. Apparently this genius thought coyotes are “a group that helps people.”

Not to be outdone, Democrat Chi Osse’, a New York City Councilman, proved he could more than match that Assistant Principal’s stupidity. This especially dim bulb tweeted his ignorance for the world to see by asking, “Why does a local police department have outposts in 16 other cities that aren’t NYC? Every single one of these outposts/ stations/ whatever, they need to be gutted and shut down.”

The 24-year-old rookie councilman — who supports cutting the NYPD’s budget and was elected to office in 2021 after gaining notoriety as an organizer of the Black Lives Matters movement — also showed a global map from a 2018 New York Times story outlining locations where cops are “embedded.” It included sites in Los Angeles and Washington DC and 14 cities outside the United States, such as London, Paris, Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

Informed folks found Osse’s comments almost unbelievable.

“Ever hear of 9/11? Before you were born. Consult with your elders before you tweet,” posted Chien Kwok, parent leader and member of the Community Education Council in Manhattan’s District 2.

The NYPD in a statement called this specialized International Liaison Program “an invaluable counterterrorism initiative that enhances the department’s ability to gather critical information by working with local law enforcement partners to obtain firsthand, in-depth analysis of data critical to keeping New York City safe.

It should be noted the NYPD sites are part of its Liaison Program created in 2003 and is funded by private donations through the nonprofit New York City Police Foundation.

That was two years after 9/11 and it’s costing taxpayers nothing! Meanwhile, this fools closing and gutting of those sites could cost New Yorkers damn near everything, for a second time.

