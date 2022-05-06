Baby Formula Is Disappearing from Store Shelves and Biden Is MIA

Baby formula is beginning to disappear from store shelves, and Biden is doing nothing. The only thing Biden did today was go to a Cinco de Mayo reception. That’s it and it’s typical, although some days, he manages to do nothing. What he does do damages the country.

Baby formula is getting even harder to come by at retailers across the U.S., amid a nationwide shortage, CBS reports.

Now we don’t have to abort them for the Dems, their president will just let them starve to death.

At retailers across the U.S., 40% of the top-selling baby formula products were out of stock as of the week ending April 24, a new analysis from Datasembly, which tracked baby formula stock at more than 11,000 stores, shows. National out-of-stock levels jumped nine percentage points, from 31% to 40% between April 3 and April 24. That’s up sharply from 11% in November.

“This is a shocking number that you don’t see for other categories,” Ben Reich, CEO of Datasembly told CBS MoneyWatch.

The supply of baby formula was already so constrained that retailers have been limiting the number of products consumers are allowed to purchase in order to preserve their inventories.

Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS Health, and department store Target in April put limits on how many baby formula products consumers can purchase at one time.

CBS NEWS: “Many parents around the country are reporting the same thing, bare shelves or very low stock of baby formula.” Joe Biden is doing NOTHING to address this. pic.twitter.com/kdpKFSa6X2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2022

