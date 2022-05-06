LA DA Won’t Charge Chappelle Attacker with a Felony

Communista Soros-DA in Los Angeles, George Gascon will not charge the Dave Chappelle attacker with a felony. The attacker, allegedly a trans man Isaiah Lee, 23, was allegedly angry about Chappelle’s trans jokes. Chappelle insults everyone equally – it’s his schtick. Lee’s obviously a man and not trans into anything at the moment.

Lee was armed with a knife in a fake gun. At least one report said that he wasn’t charged with a felony because he didn’t take the knife out. He’s being charged with a misdemeanor.

If you go up on stage and tackle a man like that while armed, then you should be charged with a felony.

Lee’s brother said he’s mentally ill and has some ties to the trans community.

Lee was tackled by security guards who appeared to break his arm in the melee. He is described as weighing 140lbs and is 5ft 11.

A Dave Chappelle rep said the attack was “unfortunate and unsettling”, but he won’t let it interfere with his Netflix series.

The Attack:

Dave Chappelle was attacked tonight on stage by a man who tackled him while performing at the Hollywood Bowl. Police say a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody. Dave Chappelle jokes about the attack afterwards#DaveChappelle pic.twitter.com/nbivqChQIH — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) May 4, 2022

He did get punished though:

