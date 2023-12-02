Baby Oppressors in Our Sociopathic Clown World

The latest oppressor-oppressed news explains that nine-month-old babies can be oppressors. The poor little university students whose wealthy parents pay their exorbitant tuition are the oppressed. It’s good to get this straight because we all live in a clown world now.

Photos of this baby were ripped down by Hamas supporters.

Thousands of college students protested because this baby is somehow an “oppressor”

What kind of evil terrorists take a 9-month old baby hostage? And what kinds of evil people defend it? pic.twitter.com/pZVdK4r1KX

