Bad comedian Samantha Bee calls Prager U “dangerous”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

If you have ever watched Prager U on YouTube, you know they provide thoughtful commentary, lessons, and interviews from a conservative viewpoint. That isn’t what leftist comedian Samantha Bee sees. She claims it’s “dangerous” since Prager U is reaching a younger audience and filling their heads with “bullsh** conservative propaganda.”

She cherry-picks comments from Prager U and then mocks them.

In the end, it backfired. She got him tons of publicity and $25,000 in donations.

And, it’s great to know Prager U is making an impact.

