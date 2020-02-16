Bad comedian Samantha Bee calls Prager U “dangerous”

If you have ever watched Prager U on YouTube, you know they provide thoughtful commentary, lessons, and interviews from a conservative viewpoint. That isn’t what leftist comedian Samantha Bee sees. She claims it’s “dangerous” since Prager U is reaching a younger audience and filling their heads with “bullsh** conservative propaganda.”

While Fox continues its lifelong quest to scare your grandparents into hoarding Franklin Mint coins, one growing conservative outlet is using colorful graphics and social media to appeal to a new generation. That outlet is Prager U. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 13, 2020

Prager U is actually dangerous. They’re reaching a new, younger audience with bullshit conservative propaganda. They trick kids into thinking their videos are educational even though Prager U is as much of a real college as Monsters University. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 13, 2020

She cherry-picks comments from Prager U and then mocks them.

We had a lot of thoughts about Prager U! Check out our full story here: https://t.co/Ws6LxYjgvk — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 13, 2020

In the end, it backfired. She got him tons of publicity and $25,000 in donations.

THANK YOU @FullFrontalSamB! $25,000+ raised & counting to ensure we continue to reach more young people with our “dangerous” videos. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation in honor of Samantha Bee to help us continue our impact. DONATE HERE: https://t.co/fbR6gnH36A pic.twitter.com/j8Oiymoo4g — PragerU (@prageru) February 14, 2020

And, it’s great to know Prager U is making an impact.

“PragerU is actually dangerous. They are reaching a new, younger audience with bulls**t conservative propaganda." – @FullFrontalSamB The left is TERRIFIED of PragerU! 🤣 This is how you know you're making an impact! pic.twitter.com/whLFw1L9lj — PragerU (@prageru) February 15, 2020