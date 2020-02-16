MSNBC talking head wants 2K prosecutors to resign since Barr is “immoral, illegal, and unjust”

MSNBC talking head, Elie Mystal, called on federal prosecutors to resign and take to the streets. He wants protests over Attorney General William Barr’s behavior.

Apparently, leftists don’t think the AG can provide oversight in sketchy cases that need answers. He also doesn’t want the President to have any reasonable support.

Mystal made the call during a Saturday morning appearance on AM Joy. The conversation centered on Barr’s involvement in the case of GOP promoter Roger Stone. The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday, the day after federal prosecutors called for Stone to serve seven to nine years in prison, that it would be discarding that sentencing recommendation for a more lenient punishment.

The left is infuriated and claims that the AG is interfering in a just decision. They want Stone to die in prison for process crimes.

The leftist network contributor called Barr’s actions “immoral, illegal, and unjust,” while adding that he doesn’t care “what they say.”

Mystal said that with 5,000 Federal prosecutors across the nation if 2,000 resigned tomorrow, “that would be a thing.”

He said Trump is an “authoritarian despot” and that “during authoritarianism, much must be asked.”

Yet, it seems apparent that it is the left that wants all the power and control. It is the left that wants to silence the rest of America, disarm them, take their wealth for their socialist agenda. They want to imprison and kill their opponents.

Remember when they were out of control over climate change? The politicians were calling for the imprisonment of Exxon executives and anyone who denies or doubts some of the facts surrounding climate change.

Elie Mystal is my leader and should be yours too.

Lets go, call us to the street, we all waiting for someone like to to show up pic.twitter.com/qZojQTr3IG — 🐓Chickens 🐓🐓🐓🐓 Warren🐓 (@Chickens4Warren) February 15, 2020

He claims we all know he’s amoral and unjust, but that’s not true of those of us who are sane. This Mystal character has a good idea — he wants the deep staters to resign. That would be a gift from heaven. Cleaning shop all in one fell swoop.

Of course, Mystal will get to keep his job.

The left would put all who oppose them in prison if they could. Tucker gives a good analysis here on Roger Stone. How could any reasonable person think the sentence of 7 to 9 years is acceptable.

Stone has asked for a new trial due to the fact that the foreperson of his jury was a radical who wrote tweets against him and the President.

