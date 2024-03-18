Bad Dog Memes for Sunday

We have a particularly bad dog selecting memes today, but the bad dog’s views are not necessarily that of the Sentinel.

Who says bad dogs don’t have a sense of humor!

Yes, she is right.!

Dementia Joe has to ask for applause. “We stand together and oppose Russia’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine — you can clap for that, please.”

BIDEN: “We stand together and oppose Russia’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine — you can clap for that, please.” pic.twitter.com/vUpoDuIG4W — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 17, 2024





Poor Boeing. I almost feel sorry for them, and then I remember I could be flying on a plane by a person who checks all the boxes except the one on competence.





Don’t let the cannibal gang find her.

Under Trudeau, Canada is being rightfully ridiculed by the world. Trudeau is Clown In Chief turning our country into a side show. pic.twitter.com/FrtW9U5PPE — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) March 17, 2024





Related