Big News! CIA Was Present at January 6

President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, finally got the J6 documents he requested related to “records and communications regarding shots being fired inside the U.S. Capitol, as well as requests for Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Response Team assistance on January 6, 2021.”

JudicialWatch‘s Federal FOIA lawsuit revealed another detail we should have known. The CIA was present during the J6 riot/rally. The CIA is supposed to deal with foreign threats, not domestic threats. When did this change?

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch wondered what the agency, which is not allowed to operate domestically, was doing there.

ATF documents proved several CIA operatives were present.

Why didn’t the Pelosi January 6 commission, as corrupt as it was, not disclose the CIA involvement? What were they used for? Were they investigating foreign intelligence operations? Were they investigating American citizens? What else have they done related to January 6?

CIA bomb team technicians were deployed to investigate the bombs they said they found.

Every alphabet agency was present, as well as the Capitol Hill and local police. No one thought to stop the riot or insist National Guard come sooner than they did.

HUGE: CIA INVOLVED IN RESPONSE TO JAN 6! @JudicialWatch forces disclosure through FOIA lawsuit in Federal court! https://t.co/i9GyzPH6HN pic.twitter.com/vFZHgqB5hy — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 13, 2024

The Sovereign’s Communications

Why won’t anyone in Congress demand to see Nancy Pelosi’s communications on Jan. 6 and before and after? They would be key to knowing what went on. Pelosi claimed she was “sovereign.”

They can prosecute Trump for documents, but as Speaker, she’s sovereign and doesn’t have to comply. Ain’t she special?

In this next clip, the Chief of Capitol Police was not called to testify to the J6 panel. He wasn’t called because they weren’t looking for truth and justice.

And here is, THE CAPITAL POLICE CHIEF with a simple question that should put Liz Cheney in prison, why he is not in her J6 transcripts, Steven Sund “Ask your self why @Liz_Cheney never requested that I come in publicly TESTIFY?. Think about that, I am the Chief Capital Police” https://t.co/bumEcJaDez pic.twitter.com/MwNwRRLjHw — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) March 17, 2024

Related